Weekly food distribution restarting for Youngstown City Schools families

Weekly food distribution was suspended earlier this month because of a spike in coronavirus cases

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Schools will resume weekly food distributions starting Wednesday.

Families in the district can go to the following schools from 2 to 5 p.m. for free food:

East High

Chaney High

Paul C. Bunn

Volney Rogers

Martin Luther King

Harding

Wilson

Williamson

Seven breakfasts and seven lunches will be given for each student.

The distribution is curbside. Drivers are asked to pop their trunks so staff members can put the meal packs inside.

There is a limit of five meal packs per car. If a family has more than five students, they’ll need permission from the school.

