BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Every year the Mahoning Valley Old Car Club sets up shop in the Southern Park Mall parking lot, and now they’re back for the season.

Tuesday was the third car cruise of the year. It’s all for a good cause.

“We raise money for children who have catastrophic medical illnesses. This year is a little girl named Sophia and everything that’s raised here is gonna go to her or to Hospice of the Valley, it’s split between the two,” said Amy Suszynski, president of the Mahoning Valley Old Car Club.

Sophia is just three years old and is suffering from a rare form of cancer.

The Old Car Club has been holding cruises for about 25 years. Suszynski said they’re very happy to be back after the pandemic put a pause on car cruises for a while

“It’s awesome to be back and we have much better crowds because people are more excited to be out,” Suszynski said.

Anyone who attends can expect to see some hot rods, rat rods, antiques, and all types of classic cars.

The cruise is held at the Southern Park Mall parking lot every Tuesday from 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Car owners can register for just $3. The car cruise is free for anyone to attend, but donations are also accepted as well.