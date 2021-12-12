AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — After the heavy wind Saturday, the Valley saw widespread damage. One Austintown couple had a tree topple over their home.

Their son-in-law Eric Williamson sent in photos of the home. There were power lines torn down and the chimney was hit hard.

Homeowner Karen Boros wasn’t home when the tree came down, but said her husband was.

“He said when the tree fell, it sounded like scratching and then a bang and him and my dog ran. We finally found the cat today,” Boros said.

There was damage to the gutter and the power lines which had to be shut off. They had to call a local electrician to get power back.

Courtesy Eric Williamson

Boros was emotional as she thanked Dickey Electric in Canfield and TB Trees for helping her and her husband on such short notice. She said she doesn’t wish this on anyone.

There are still power lines down but Boros said they were able to get new lines installed to restore power.