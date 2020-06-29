Weekend shooting outside Farrell bar leaves 3 hurt, police say

Police said the shooting happened in the parking lot shortly after a fight broke out inside of the bar

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Three people were shot outside of a bar in Farrell over the weekend.

It happened in the parking lot of Farrell Sportsman Club on Emerson Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said a fight broke out inside the club shortly before that. A large group of people then went outside to the parking lot, where the shooting happened, police said.

Two women and one man were hurt.

Police have multiple leads but are still looking for more information about what happened.

If you can help, please call the Farrell Police Department at 724-983-2720 or email police@cityoffarrell.com.