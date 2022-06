SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be a couple of road closures in Salem this weekend.

From 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, South Broadway will be closed from E. Pershing to Columbia, the utility department drive-thru, and S. Broadway at W. Wilson for Super Kids Classic.

From 10 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, E. State Street will be closed from Lincoln to Ellsworth for street painting.

The closures were announced on the City of Salem Police Department’s Facebook page.