YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The falls at Lanterman’s Mill are rushing from the heavy rain on Sunday and Monday.

Over the summer, the falls had a slower trickle due to less rainfall.

Many people think the falls look better with more water dropping over the rocks.

Kevin Eagon was thrilled to see the falls’ steady flow and loved the way it looked.

“This is fantastic, I’ve never seen this much water coming through here at all. All my years I worked in this area, no. No water like this,” says Eagon.

The falls will continue to rush as the water continues to run off.