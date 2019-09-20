Weekend healthcare event offering free medical, dental, vision tests

It's a first-come, first-serve, free medical screening that requires no ID or insurance

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Setup is underway at the Covelli Centre for Saturday’s Remote Area Medical (RAM) event.

It’s a first-come, first-serve, free medical screening that requires no ID or insurance. Medical, dental and vision tests will be included.

They expect to serve over 1,000 people.

If you’re interested, you will want to wake up early because the parking lot opens at midnight.

“The co-pays and deductibles are so high. You look at someone who’s making $20,000 a year and they have a $5,000 deductible. They have insurance but they don’t have health care,” said RAM CEO Jeff Eastman.

RAM is a Tennessee based company that makes over 60 stops per year in cities all over the country.

Last year, over 45,000 patients were served.

The WRTA will also offer free rides to those wishing to attend the event.