Weekend arrests in Youngstown include gun charges, cannabis ‘Cheetos’ and cash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said one of three men arrested on gun charges over the weekend also had a large amount of marijuana with him as well as packs of cannabis gummies and cannabis Cheetos.

About 8:20 p.m. Saturday, reports said police pulled over a car driven by Jeffery Brown, 31, of Reynoldsburg, at Market Street and Indianola Avenue for running a red light.

As soon as police began talking to Brown they saw a bag of marijuana in the center cup holder, reports said. Reports said Brown told police he had a “weed license,” but his breathing appeared like he was nervous and he did not want police to search the car.

Reports said police got Brown out of the car and searched it because they saw the marijuana and found a loaded .40-caliber semiautomatic pistol inside the center console, reports said. Reports said Brown told police he had a concealed weapon permit, but a records check found he does not have a permit, reports said.

Officers continued to search the car and found another bag of marijuana, a large bag of marijuana inside a book bag, 16 packs of cannabis gummies and a bag of cannabis-infused “Flamin’ Hot Cheetos,” reports said, as well as $1,175 cash.

Brown was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He is expected to be arraigned in municipal court later Monday.

Arrested early Sunday morning on a charge of carrying concealed weapons was Denzel Mack, 24, of Liberty, after he was pulled over for an improper turn in front of 3229 South Ave.

Reports said Mack got out of his car with a sandwich in one hand but he kept patting his pants pockets, despite repeated warnings to stop. Police searched him and found a loaded .40-caliber handgun as well as a bag of marijuana, reports said.

Reports said Mack also became “belligerent” on his way to the jail and broke the base of a seat in a cruiser. He is also expected to be arraigned later Monday.

Just before midnight Friday, Allan Williams, 33, of Pasadena Avenue, was arrested for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle after he was stopped in the parking lot of a bar in the 3100 block of South Avenue for an improper turn.

Police saw marijuana in the car near the gear shift and when they searched the car, they found a loaded 9mm handgun with a drum magazine underneath the driver’s seat, reports said.

When Williams was searched by police they also found a bag of cocaine in his pockets, reports said. He is also expected to be arraigned Monday.