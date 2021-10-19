Week highlights importance of school bus safety

(WKBN) – This week is National School Bus Safety Week, a time for parents, students, teachers and drivers to come together to address the importance of school bus safety.

Local transportation experts say educating students on how to be safe when traveling by bus is crucial.

Schools in the state of Ohio are required to provide K-3 safety training for students. Students are taught how to behave on the bus, which includes staying seated and not eating or drinking.

They’re also taught how to behave when getting off the bus, including looking both ways when crossing the road.

It’s important for drivers to pay attention to the road as well.

“You’ve got to make sure that you’re paying attention to the kids on the bus and getting on and off the bus. You can’t have a proper school day unless those kids get to school safely,” said Boardman’s Director of Transportation Ryan Dunn.

Dunn said Boardman Local Schools have installed stop-arm cameras on 20 of their buses. Each new bus will come with one as well.

It will serve as a way to keep drivers on the road accountable, according to the district.