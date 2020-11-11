Wedgewood Fernando’s Pizza celebrates founder’s 90th birthday by giving back to community

Wedgewood Pizza is a family business, and Fernando's family said he's taught them a lot over the years

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fernando Riccioni, one of the founders of Wedgewood Pizza, celebrated 90 trips around the sun Wednesday. To honor his giving nature, family and employees gave free food to the community from noon to 3 p.m.

“The most genuinely-giving person I ever met, and not just because he’s my dad, because I’ve seen a lot of people out there give and not give, and he really is no questions asked, you know what I mean? Really genuinely kind, and a great faith in mankind, he has,” said his daughter, Filomena Riccioni.

Wedgewood is a family business, and his family said Fernando has taught them common sense, discipline, to do what you think is right and to never give up.

“He is like the most generous person I know,” said his daughter, Adelina Christy. “He has done so much for the community, so much for the family, for everybody, and he doesn’t ask for anything, nothing. That’s just how he is. He always wants to give. Give, give, give.”

The business was started in the late ’60s with Fernando’s help and now his family is involved, from daughters to grandchildren.

“We have employees here 30, 40 years,” said Christy.

“Working with family can drive you crazy because you’re always together, but at the end of the day, we love each other and we’ll always be there for each other,” said his granddaughter Jena Christy.