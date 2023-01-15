BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday, local vendors filled Mr. Anthony’s Banquet Center with wedding cakes, gowns, tuxedos, videography services and more. They also offered some advice on how couples can save money when planning for the big day.

As prices on everything seem to skyrocket across the board, planning a wedding can be very expensive.

But vendors at the event in Boardman said wedding expos are a great way to save money while still getting quality goods and services.

“Come to these, shop for the giveaways, shop for the savings, because local vendors like us, we want to give them to our customers. We are looking for people to take advantage of these savings,” said Jen Rondinelli with Alterations Express.

Many local wedding vendors said they are here to help and understand how stressful wedding expenses can be.

Establishing relationships with local companies may also give you the most “bang for your buck.”

“Going to expos … are a great way to help one support the local community, and by supporting the local community, they are more than willing to help with discounts when it comes to different perks and benefits,” said Anthony Pezzuolo, owner of Millennial Studios in Canfield.

There are other ways to budget while wedding planning.

“Cutting costs on bridesmaids dresses is always a good way to go, too,” said Cheyla Gaskell with Rondinelli Tuxedo Co. “There’s also a lot of DIYs you can do to save up,

Meeting with videographers, cake bakers and florist companies face-to-face can help create more genuine connections.

“That human-level connection, it’s a lot different then filling out an application [when] you don’t really know if you are talking to an owner, an assistant, some intern — it’s just that different barrier,” Pezzuolo said.