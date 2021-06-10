Weathersfield’s Flag Day Festival kicks off Thursday

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Weathersfield’s Flag Day Festival is officially underway.



The three-day event kicks off at 5 p.m. Thursday at the township’s community park.

A live band is scheduled to perform each night, from 7 to 11 p.m. There will also be a parade Friday night.

Money raised at the beer tent helps the township’s fire department purchase equipment.

The festival is one of the first large events to take place in the Mahoning Valley since Governor Mike DeWine lifted COVID-19 restrictions.

Township officials say they’re excited and thankful to be able to hold the event this year.

“We think a lot of folks will come out because I think they’re ready for a nice summer event and festival and the fair food, and yes, kind of celebrate, hopefully, the end of the pandemic,” said Township Administrator David Rouan.

The Trumbull County Combined Health District will also be hosting a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the festival until 8 p.m. Thursday.

All three vaccines will be available.

Festival hours start at 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, then from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.