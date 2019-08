Two people were taken to the hospital

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to the scene of a crash late Tuesday night that resulted from a police chase that started in Weathersfield Township.

The crash was on Route 46 near the Eastwood Mall, across from the Dunkin Donuts.

Police tried to pull over a car in McKinley Heights, but it took off. The chase ended when the car ran into an SUV making a left turn near the mall.

Two people were taken to the hospital.