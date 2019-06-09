Weathersfield Twp. fire department raises money for recovering firefighter

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Weathersfield Township fire department is raising money for a firefighter who is recovering after surgery.

According to a Facebook post, Justin Glaum from Station 41 was injured while doing construction work. Officials say Glaum recently had surgery and is still in critical condition.

The department is holding a boot drive at the Weathersfield Township Flag Day Festival between June 13 and June 15. They will also have a drive at the McDonald Festival, raising money medical bills and living expenses.

If you would like to help and cannot attend, contact the Weathersfield Township fire department or visit their Facebook page.