Weathersfield Twp. fire chief stepping down

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Weathersfield Township fire chief is stepping down but will remain on the job to help with other duties other than active firefighting.

Township Administrator Dr. David Rouan sent a letter this week to all firefighters announcing that Chief Ken Boring would be relinquishing his duties.

Boring will no longer respond to fire calls but will continue to assist with inspections and the day to day activities for the fire department until a permanent replacement is named.

The selection process for a new fire chief begins immediately. Three station captains are being considered for the position, Rouan said.

A new fire chief will be appointed at the township’s regular meeting in September.

Rouan thanked Boring for his service and offered encouraging words to the rest of the fire department.

We are so grateful for his tireless service to the fire department and rest of the residents of the community. As with any change in an organization, I am sure this transition may be difficult at times, but we must all support one another to make this a successful process.” Dr. David A. Rouan, township administrator

Boring was promoted to fire chief in April 2018. He has been a firefighter since 1964 and served previously as fire chief for Mineral Ridge. He joined the Weathersfield Fire Department in 1999.