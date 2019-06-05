Weathersfield Township looking for new trustee to fill empty spot

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – If you want to become a Weathersfield Township trustee, the board is accepting letters of interest.

Trustees are looking to fill Gil Blair’s spot. His term ends in December.

To be a trustee, you must meet the following requirements:

– The person must be a qualified elector of the township, which requires being a U.S. citizen, 18 years of age or older, a resident of Ohio for at least 30 days and a current resident of Weathersfield Township.

– The person may not hold another office or employment that is incompatible with the position of township trustee. A position is incompatible if one office is subordinate to or in any way a check upon the other, where there is a conflict of interest in two positions or when it is physically impossible for one person to discharge the duties of both.

– A person can’t serve as trustee if they would have a financial or fiduciary interest in any contract with the township.

You can turn in a letter of interest at the Weathersfield Township Administration Building through Thursday, June 13 at 4 p.m. You can either drop it off or mail it to 1451 Prospect St., Mineral Ridge, OH 44440.