Breaking News
Father found guilty of shaking infant son, causing lasting damage

Weathersfield Township looking for new trustee to fill empty spot

Local News

by: WKBN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Businessman, writing, letter generic

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – If you want to become a Weathersfield Township trustee, the board is accepting letters of interest.

Trustees are looking to fill Gil Blair’s spot. His term ends in December.

To be a trustee, you must meet the following requirements:

– The person must be a qualified elector of the township, which requires being a U.S. citizen, 18 years of age or older, a resident of Ohio for at least 30 days and a current resident of Weathersfield Township.

– The person may not hold another office or employment that is incompatible with the position of township trustee. A position is incompatible if one office is subordinate to or in any way a check upon the other, where there is a conflict of interest in two positions or when it is physically impossible for one person to discharge the duties of both.

– A person can’t serve as trustee if they would have a financial or fiduciary interest in any contract with the township.

You can turn in a letter of interest at the Weathersfield Township Administration Building through Thursday, June 13 at 4 p.m. You can either drop it off or mail it to 1451 Prospect St., Mineral Ridge, OH 44440.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story