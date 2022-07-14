WEATHERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Officers in Weathersfield Township will now be permitted to enforce traffic laws and extend their jurisdiction onto Interstate 80 within the township.

The issue passed the Board of Weathersfield Township Trustees at its Tuesday meeting.

The issue surrounded an Ohio Supreme Court case State v. Brown where Brown’s conviction was reversed because the township police officer who pulled the vehicle over after observing Brown crossing the centerline did not have jurisdiction on the interstate highway. Brown was driving with a suspended license and had 120 Oxycodone pills and marijuana in the car.

After that, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 206, which amended Ohio law to permit township officers in townships with over 5,000 residents to have jurisdiction on highways that go through their townships and have ramps entering and exiting the highway.

I-80 runs through a portion of Weathersfield township with an on and off ramp at Salt Springs Road.

An authorizing resolution has to be adopted by the township to authorize enforcement by local police departments on the interstate, which happened at Tuesday’s meeting.

The new policy is effective immediately.

WKBN First News reached out to Weathersfield Police Chief Mike Naples for clarification about whether traffic cameras will be used on I-80 by the township. That call has not been returned at the time of this report.