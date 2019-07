The man hasn't been seen for three weeks

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Weathersfield police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Police say 43-year-old Jason Frantz has not been seen for about three weeks.

Officers went to Frantz’s residence on West Liberty Street to check on him, and they found his home unlocked and Frantz was not there.

Police searched the area but didn’t find anything. They are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact investigators at (330) 675-2730.