WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Weathersfield are investigating the theft of copper wire from a Verizon Wireless cell tower.

A Verizon employee reported the theft after a check on the tower Wednesday revealed that cable lines were cut.

Police said a total of 11 wires that ran from the building to the top of the tower were cut. The wires were approximately 10 feet off the ground, according to a police report.

Police said it also appeared that someone climbed about 60 feet up the tower to make the cuts. The wires that were left uncut had electricity running through them, so the report noted that whoever cut the wires knew what he or she was doing.

The report stated that other small wires belonging to Revol were also cut.

The gate near the tower was locked, and the gate was intact.

Similar thefts were also investigated earlier this year in Bristol and Youngstown.