WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were called to investigate an ATV crash that happened somewhere in the area of Weathersfield or Austintown townships.

A Weathersfield police officer was called to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown early Sunday morning, where a man walked into the emergency room to report that he had been in an ATV crash.

According to a police report, the man had serious injuries but was in stable condition when the officer arrived.

Police said the victim told them that he was riding trails somewhere near Four Mile Run and Salt Springs roads when it happened, though he was not sure of the exact location. He told investigators that he lost control while driving over a large hill.

The report states that alcohol consumption was believed to be a factor in the crash.