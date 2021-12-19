WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a man wanted on warrants for charges of drug trafficking and manufacturing was found with drugs during a traffic stop.

Weathersfield police pulled over a vehicle driven by River Travis, 27, around 3:30 p.m. Dec. 10 for a reported speed violation.

According to a police report, Travis had several felony warrants in Franklin County, including on charges of drug trafficking and possession and illegal manufacturing of drugs.

Police said during his arrest on the warrants, Travis admitted that there was a bag in the vehicle containing marijuana, “shrooms,” and “molly.”

Also in the bag, police reported finding individual bags, digital scales, pipes still in their wrappers and Alprazolam and Clonazepam pills. Police said Travis also had $346 in cash, which was seized as part of the investigation.

Travis estimated that he had about 1 pound of marijuana, a half-pound of mushrooms and 3 ounces of hashish in the vehicle, the report stated.

He is now facing additional charges of trafficking in marijuana, hashish and a Schedule 1 drug; possession of marijuana, hashish and a Schedule 1 drug; and possession of drug paraphernalia and Schedule 4 drugs.

Travis’s case has been bound over to a Trumbull County grand jury.

Travis filed to run as a write-in candidate earlier this year for Warren City Council at Large, though he was not elected. He suffered serious injuries from a shooting in 2015 and said his goal in running was to bring unity to the city and decrease the violence.

In his biography submitted to WKBN, he said he had started a business in the Columbus area, selling CBD marijuana to stores and later worked in the importing of medical supplies.