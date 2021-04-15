Weathersfield officer pleads not guilty to falsification charge

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Weathersfield police officer entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment Thursday in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.
David Blosser faces a falsification charge.
He was placed on administrative leave earlier this month after the charge was filed against him.
According to a press release, the incident that led to the charge wasn’t related to his duties as a police officer. Details of that incident weren’t given.
Blosser was released on a personal recognizance bond and a pretrial in the case was set for May 13.