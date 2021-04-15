Weathersfield officer pleads not guilty to falsification charge

David Blosser was placed on administrative leave earlier this month

David Blosser, former Weathersfield cop who is charged with falsification.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Weathersfield police officer entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment Thursday in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

David Blosser faces a falsification charge.

He was placed on administrative leave earlier this month after the charge was filed against him.

According to a press release, the incident that led to the charge wasn’t related to his duties as a police officer. Details of that incident weren’t given.

Blosser was released on a personal recognizance bond and a pretrial in the case was set for May 13.

