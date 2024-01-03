WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Weathersfield are investigating what they believe to be a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a bicyclist.

Around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, a Niles police officer was flagged down by someone on West Park Avenue. That person reported finding a person who may have been hit by a vehicle.

According to a news release from Weathersfield Police Chief Michael Naples, Jr. and Capt. Kris Hodge, the victim was on the side of the road. He appeared confused and gave several stories of possibly being hit by a vehicle on West Park Avenue in Weathersfield Township.

Crews took the man to the hospital, where his condition worsened and he was sent to another hospital in serious condition.

During their investigation, which involved reviewing surveillance videos from the area, police found evidence on West Park Avenue that led them to believe that someone had hit the man and then left the area.

Police say they are looking for a 2013 to 2016 Chevy Malibu with front passenger-side damage. Those with information on the vehicle or the incident are asked to call Capt. Kris Hodge or Sgt. Dan Lowery at 330-652-6486. Police say any information received will be kept confidential.