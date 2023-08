WEATHERSFIELD Twp., Ohio (WKBN)– Fire officials in Weathersfield Township said an early morning fire is suspicious.

The fire started just after 2 a.m. on Deforest Road Southeast near First Street.

The State Fire Marshal’s office will be on the scene Wednesday morning to investigate.



We are told the house is vacant. No injuries were reported.

Howland Fire Department assisted Weathersfield Township firefighters.

Tino DiCenso contributed to this report.