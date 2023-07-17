WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — The State Fire Marshal is investigating after a structure fire in Weathersfield Township early Sunday morning.

Weathersfield Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire on the 3800 block of Forest Ridge Court at 1:20 a.m. Sunday.

The fire department reported that the fire was quickly extinguished and only caused limited damage to the residence.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is handling the investigation and has posted a Blue Ribbon Arson Committee sign offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of whoever’s responsible. Anyone with information is urged to contact 1-800-589-2728.

No injuries were reported.

Austintown Fire Department, Weatherfield Police and Lane Ambulance assisted on scene.