WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A small portion of State Route 46 in Weathersfield will be closed this weekend for about 24 hours.

The road will be closed beginning at 5 a.m. Saturday between Gilbert Drive and Ohltown McDonald Road. Signs are in place warning drivers of the upcoming closure.

ODOT Spokesperson Ray Marsch says crews will be putting in a new storm sewer water management system. It’s part of a larger $1.6 million drainage improvement project along State Route 46 in the township that began this summer.

“We’re essentially installing a new pipe to allow water to flow more efficiently in the area to ultimately improve drainage in the area along this stretch of State Route 46,” Marsch said.

The project also includes sidewalk improvements and resurfacing in certain parts of the road. It’s expected to be finished by mid-October.

In addition, inspectors were out Tuesday examining the bridge over the Meander Reservoir. This is the bridge along Austintown-Warren Road in Weathersfield.

Last week, it was announced that the bridge would be closed during the daytime hours for up to five days so crews could look for “soft spots” in the concrete deck and pilings so a plan to eventually rehabilitate the bridge can be created.