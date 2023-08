WEATHERSFIELD Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Crews said that a truck rolled over on I-80 westbound in Trumbull County Thursday morning.

Firefighters and an ambulance were called to I-80 westbound near the Salt Springs Road exit in Weathersfield Township around 6:40 a.m.

The truck was seen over the median.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said there are no road closures.

OSP said that one person was taken to the hospital.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.