WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Part of Salt Springs Road Eastbound has been closed after a utility truck crashed into a ditch.

The accident happened late Friday afternoon at the intersection of Salt Springs Road and Four Mile Run in Weathersfield Township.

It is unknown if there are any injuries.

Traffic on Salt Springs Road is being rerouted onto Four Mile Run.

This is a developing story.