WEATHERSFIELD Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to an incident where a car crashed into a house in Weathersfield Township, hurting one person early Thursday morning

Troopers were called to assist Weathersfield officers on State Route 46 north of Prospect Street around 12:30 a.m.

The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries.

OSP also said that no one was in the home at the time of the crash.

The crash is under investigation.