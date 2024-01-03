WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury declined charges against a man accused of setting a fire in Weathersfield Township.

A “no bill” was returned Wednesday in the aggravated arson case against Ramzi Barnes. Grand jury proceedings are secret, so it’s unclear why the jury chose not to indict, but a “no bill” generally means that the jury believes there is not enough evidence or probable cause in the case.

An investigator with the State Fire Marshal’s Office filed the charge against Barnes in Niles Municipal Court in August, stemming from an investigation of a July fire at an apartment on Forest Ridge Court.

Fire officials said the fire originated in both the kitchen and living room.

Nadine Grimley contributed to this report.