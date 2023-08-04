TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County grand jury returned an indictment Thursday for a man accused of having materials with children as young as three-months-old engaging in sexual acts.

According to the indictment, Harold Bennett, 72, of Weathersfield Township, faces multiple charges of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

The indictment states that evidence shows images of children between the ages of three months old and nine years old engaged in sexually explicit acts.

The indictment also says that Bennett created, reproduced or published the material involving the children between January 2019 and June 2023.

Bennett is due in court Tuesday for his arraignment. His bond was previously set at $200,000.