WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A local Sheetz store is closed while it is undergoing renovations.

The Sheetz on Salt Springs Road closed late last month for major remodeling, confirmed Nick Ruffner, public relations manager.

Ruffner said the store is scheduled to reopen in the spring of next year and will include a “restaurant-style” experience with self-service kiosks and additional seating both inside and outside the store.

“Sheetz employees from this store were offered other jobs in the company temporarily, while the remodel is underway,” Ruffner said in a statement to WKBN.

The store is the first Sheetz to open in the state, opening Jan. 1, 1998.

Abigail Cloutier contributed to this report.