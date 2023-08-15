WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Those who use the bridge over Meander Reservoir along Austintown-Warren Road in Weathersfield may need to find alternate routes for a few days next week.

The Trumbull County Engineer will be closing the span starting Monday so inspectors can look around and underneath it.

Engineer Randy Smith said crews will be looking for what he called “soft spots” in the concrete deck and pilings so they can put together a plan to eventually rehabilitate the bridge.

The area will be closed during daytime hours for up to five days.