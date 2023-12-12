WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Several agencies are investigating after a body was discovered in a wooded area off Salt Springs Road in Weathersfield Monday.

Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe says deputies went to the area with Struthers Police Officers acting on a tip that Struthers Police received.

A detective with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office located the deceased person, who was wrapped up in a covering and hidden. Monroe says part of the information police received is that the remains had been there for quite some time.

Investigators believe that the duration could be a year to two years. The area was treated as a crime scene. The remains were recovered and brought turned over to the Trumbull County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators are treating the body as a “John Doe,” but Monroe says they believe it could be a missing person from Mahoning County and are waiting on dental records to confirm the identity.

Monroe says the TCSO is working cooperatively with police from Struthers, Youngstown, and Weathersfield.