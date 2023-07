WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A fire in Weathersfield is being investigated as arson.

The Weathersfield Fire Department responded to Forest Ridge Court shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters quickly put out a fire in an apartment building, preventing the fire from spreading or causing major damage.

No one was hurt.

The exact cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The State Fire Marshal is handling the investigation.