WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a good weekend to be a bargain hunter! The annual community garage sale is happening in Weathersfield.

Nearly 50 homes are on this year’s map and the shopping is made easier with many locations within walking distance of each other.

You can find big items or small items, expensive things or cheap buys. If you don’t find something at one house, go to the next.

The tradition started close to 30 years ago. It has become a highlight of the year in the community.

“A lot of people enjoy doing it, just getting rid of their possessions and you know, making a little bit of money for, to do whatever they want to do with it — take a vacation, buy groceries, get their kids’ college stuff together,” said garage sale organizer Sue Cleland.

The Weathersfield Community Garage Sale is over for Thursday, but the sale continues Friday and Saturday.