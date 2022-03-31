WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Weathersfield man learned his sentence Thursday for putting a “spy camera” in a bathroom.

Roger Strawser, Jr. pleaded guilty to an amended indictment on three charges of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and two charges of voyeurism.

Strawser was sentenced to a total of eight years in prison. He must also register as a Tier 2 sex offender, and he will be on probation for five years following his release.

Investigators said Strawser set up a “spy camera” in a bathroom to video or photograph a minor, who is not his child, for the purpose of “self gratifying.”

According to a criminal complaint, the camera was set up in August 2018. The recordings happened in July 2021.