Weathersfield man pleads guilty in shooting death of roommate

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Weathersfield man who admitted to causing the death of his roommate told a judge Thursday there’s not a day that goes by that he doesn’t regret it.

Ian Payne pleaded guilty in Trumbull Court to involuntary manslaughter in the March shooting death of Zachary Wieczen. The two men were roommates in Weathersfield.

Payne said the gun went off during an argument and Wieczen was shot.

Payne was sentenced to 14 to 19 and half years in prison. He told the judge that Wieczen was like a brother to him.

