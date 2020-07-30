Weathersfield man pleads guilty in shooting death of roommate

Local News

Ian Payne pleaded guilty in Trumbull Court to involuntary manslaughter in the March shooting death of Zachary Wieczen

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ian Payne, charged with murder, Weathersfield Township

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Weathersfield man who admitted to causing the death of his roommate told a judge Thursday there’s not a day that goes by that he doesn’t regret it.

Ian Payne pleaded guilty in Trumbull Court to involuntary manslaughter in the March shooting death of Zachary Wieczen. The two men were roommates in Weathersfield.

Payne said the gun went off during an argument and Wieczen was shot.

Payne was sentenced to 14 to 19 and half years in prison. He told the judge that Wieczen was like a brother to him.

First News Trumbull County reporter Nadine Grimley was in the courtroom for the sentencing where Wieczen’s mother spoke. Watch for updates on her report here and on First News at Noon.

More stories from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award