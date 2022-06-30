(WKBN) – A Weathersfield man is in the Trumbull County Jail facing child pornography charges.

Thomas Shepherd III, 26, was arraigned on the charges in Niles Municipal Court Thursday morning.

According to a criminal complaint, Shepherd is accused of photographing a minor in a state of nudity and publishing material that showed a minor participating in sexual activity back in September 2021.

A warrant for his arrest on the charges was issued back in January.

Shepherd was booked into the jail on Wednesday and is being held without bond.

He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on July 6.