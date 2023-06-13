WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A Weathersfield man is facing charges following a tip made to the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Charges of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person were filed against Harold Bennett, 72, on Monday in Niles Municipal Court. A police report lists few details on the investigation but says the investigation began in April following the tip.

Bond was set at $250,000, and Bennett was appointed a public defender during his arraignment Monday, according to court records.

His preliminary hearing is set for 9:15 a.m. June 21.