Weathersfield man charged with fatally shooting roommate indicted by grand jury

Ian Payne faces a murder charge with firearm specifications in the shooting death of his 27-year-old roommate

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Weathersfield man charged with fatally shooting his roommate was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday.

Ian Payne, 27, faces a murder charge with firearm specifications in the shooting death of 27-year-old Zachary Wiczen on March 18.

Weathersfield Township police were called to a home in the 100 block of Barcelona Drive in the Lake Park Estates around 11:25 p.m. When officers arrived, they said the victim was dead.

According to the 911 call, Payne told dispatchers Wiczen was his roommate. Payne told the dispatcher that gun went off during an argument and the victim was shot in the head.

Payne was taken to the Trumbull County Jail on a $1 million bond.

According to Chris Becker from the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office, Payne will arraigned on Monday.