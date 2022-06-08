WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Weathersfield Township’s annual Flag Day Festival kicks off Thursday.

Wednesday, people were setting up for the festivities at the township park off South Main Street.

There will be live music, food, rides, carnival games and a beer tent. A parade down Route 46 will also take place Friday at 6 p.m.

The annual festival serves as a fundraiser for the local fire department, which is fully operated by volunteers.

“They do a tremendous job, and they play an integral role in this, and all the funds raised go back to them to support the unbelievable job they do keeping our communities safe,” said Weathersfield Township Trustee Ed Whittaker.

The festival runs from 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Saturday’s events kick off with the Rumble in the Ridge car show at 10 a.m., with the festival itself open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.