Father found guilty of shaking infant son, causing lasting damage

Weathersfield Fire Department: Garage considered total loss after fire

by: Rod Cowan, Nicolette Pizzuto

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Neighbors found a garage on fire in the 2500 block of Chestnut Street in Weathersfield Monday morning.

They called to report the flames just before 10 a.m.

The homeowner wasn’t there at the time of the fire, but arrived as crews were putting it out.

There were a few explosions, which the fire department said were either tires on a car popping or small propane or gas cans inside the garage.

“Nobody was injured in this fire, but the garage is a total loss as is the vehicle that was inside,” said Weathersfield Fire Captain Tom Lambert.

Everything inside the garage was destroyed.

A nearby house had some damage to its siding.

The exact cause is under investigation.

