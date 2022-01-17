BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Southern Park Mall is closed Monday due to severe weather.
Management announced Monday that the mall will remain closed “to keep our employees and customers safe.”
Several other businesses, services, organizations and medical facilities have adjusted their hours due to weather. In addition, WRTA is running on a delay.
