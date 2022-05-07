TRANSFER, Pa. (WKBN) – Rainy weather and some technical difficulties put a damper on opening weekend at a local drive-in.



Reynolds Drive-In is celebrating 75 years in Mercer County. It reopened under new ownership in 2020 after being closed for six years, but a storm damaged it.

This weekend was the season opener, but events had to be canceled.

Owner Peggy Fiedler said Friday night, their projector board broke and will need to be replaced.

The flea market was also canceled due to the weather.

The flea market will return every first and third Saturday of the month.

Movies should return next Friday and Saturday.

You can follow the Reynolds Drive In on Facebook for up-to-date information.