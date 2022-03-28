YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A couple of highway repair projects got a bit of a delay thanks to Mother Nature.

Work was supposed to have started Monday morning on Route 422, which connects the north and east side. Snowfall forced crews to push back the start of that project to Monday evening.

Officials with the Ohio Department of Transportation admit work this early in the year is going to be subject to weather conditions.

“As the construction season pushes on, hopefully, we continue to get favorable weather and we’re out there working. Anytime you can work early in the season here, late March, that’s always huge,” said ODOT spokesperson Ray Marsch.

Another project in Youngstown on the Himrod Expressway is being delayed by one day. Work should start Tuesday.

Divers will notice those familiar orange barrels splitting the driving lanes.

Both projects should be finished by late summer.