Weather forecast has local communities changing Trick or Treat dates

Lowellville's mayor is encouraging other communities to change their times

(WKBN) – Several communities are changing the date of Trick or Treating because of the weather forecast for Thursday.

The mayor of Farrell said the community is changing Trick or Treat to 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday due to weather.

Campbell is also adjusting. The city will have its Trick or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Newton Falls changed their time to noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, with the cake walk happening afterward — from 1:30 to 2 p.m.

In Lawrence County, New Castle and Union Township changed their times to 4 to 6 p.m. November 2.

Lowellville also moving Trick or Treat to 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Mayor James Iudiciani is encouraging other communities to do the same.

Thursday, rain and gusty winds are in the forecast. You can see the latest forecast here.

WKBN will be updating any changes on our Trick or Treat list.