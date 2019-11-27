Weather doesn’t curtail holiday shoppers

A manager at a Sparkle Market in Poland said Wednesday wasn't the first day he saw the holiday rush

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Gusty winds and scattered rain did not stop people from shopping on Thanksgiving Eve.

A manager at a Sparkle Market in Poland said Wednesday wasn’t the first day he saw the holiday rush.

Even last week, lines were full of people.

Store manager Sam Gatta says so far, Thanksgiving Eve has been successfully busy for this food market.

“Thanksgiving shopping has been super busy and actually, ever since last Thursday, people have been coming in,” Gatta said.

Sparkle Market will be open until 9 p.m. Wednesday and will be closed on Thanksgiving.