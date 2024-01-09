SALEM TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A road in Mercer County is closed for the time being.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) issued an alert Tuesday, saying due to extremely windy conditions, wintry weather and downed trees and power lines, there are some road closures and restrictions in place.

Locally, Beatty School Road (Route 4021) is closed from Mozes Road to Greenville Road in Salem Township.

The closures will remain in place until the roadways are cleared, according to PennDOT.

According to PennDOT, I-90 westbound has reopened in Pennsylvania, but several crashes in New York require the westbound lanes to remain closed leading into the commonwealth. Additional information is available on the New York Thruway Authority website.

PennDOT says drivers can see updates on road conditions at 511PA, which is available through smartphone applications for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.