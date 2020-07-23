Weapons charge filed against man accused of beating his girlfriend

A woman who lives there told police she argued with Briggs and left after he held a gun to her head and threatened to kill her

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A weapons charge was filed Thursday against a man accused of beating his girlfriend early Tuesday morning.

Robin Briggs, 32, of Parkckiffe Avenue, is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Briggs was arrested about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday after police were called to his home for a report of a fight.

A woman who lives there told police she argued with Briggs earlier in the morning, and she left after he held a gun to her head and threatened to kill her.

According to reports, when the woman returned, Briggs once again threatened her with a gun.

Reports did not say where police found a gun but it noted that officers seized a Glock .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun as well as a bulletproof vest.